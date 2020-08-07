Bicyclist struck, killed by driver in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Rockford man is dead after he was struck by a driver while riding a bicycle in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received reports just after 1 p.m. on August 7 that a vehicle had struck a bicycle.

Further investigation revealed that James J. Riethman, 58, was traveling north on State Route 118 near the intersection of Purdy Road. Reithman was operating a Recumbent Sun Seeker 3-wheel style bicycle when he was hit from behind by a 1994 Chevy S-10 operated by a Celina man. Riethman was ejected from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.