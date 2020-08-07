Bicyclist struck, killed by driver in Mercer County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Rockford man is dead after he was struck by a driver while riding a bicycle in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received reports just after 1 p.m. on August 7 that a vehicle had struck a bicycle.

Further investigation revealed that James J. Riethman, 58, was traveling north on State Route 118 near the intersection of Purdy Road. Reithman was operating a Recumbent Sun Seeker 3-wheel style bicycle when he was hit from behind by a 1994 Chevy S-10 operated by a Celina man. Riethman was ejected from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS