MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A bicyclist was injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Moraine Police Division, officers are investigating a crash that happened at the intersection of Kettering Blvd. and W. Stroop Road around 1:56 p.m. on Nov. 15.

A commercial vehicle and a motorized bicyclist were involved in the crash. The bicyclist reportedly suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.