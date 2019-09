A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car

DAYTON (WDTN) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:30 a.m.

They say one person was hit by a car while riding their bike on Wayne Avenue.

The victim was take to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries to their legs.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries.