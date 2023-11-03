HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a crash involving a garbage truck in Butler County Friday morning.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, crews responded to a crash at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Hamilton police reported that the crash involved a residential Rumpke truck and a man riding a bicycle.

The man on the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The Butler County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Hamilton police said more information will be released as it becomes available.