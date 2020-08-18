Bicycle fence at Dayton LEC destroyed by vandals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A special fence made by welders with Good Shepherd Ministries was damaged by vandals at the Life Enrichment Center | Courtesy of the Life Enrichment Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fence made of bicycle parts, which was created for the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) by welders from Good Shepherd Ministries, was destroyed by vandals sometime in the morning last Friday.

The fence surrounded LEC’s Yellow Truck Art Village.

“I’m sure it was someone who was familiar with the property,” said Jeff Sorrell, executive director at LEC. “There was no rhyme or reason for it.”

This isn’t the first time that the center has been vandalized either. Sorrell said that around two months ago someone broke the windows out at the Safety Village and damaged a few doors.

“It’s a never ending battle. It’s very discouraging after a while,” Sorrell said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS