Bicycle fence at Dayton LEC destroyed by vandals

A special fence made by welders with Good Shepherd Ministries was damaged by vandals at the Life Enrichment Center | Courtesy of the Life Enrichment Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fence made of bicycle parts, which was created for the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) by welders from Good Shepherd Ministries, was destroyed by vandals sometime in the morning last Friday.

The fence surrounded LEC’s Yellow Truck Art Village.

“I’m sure it was someone who was familiar with the property,” said Jeff Sorrell, executive director at LEC. “There was no rhyme or reason for it.”

This isn’t the first time that the center has been vandalized either. Sorrell said that around two months ago someone broke the windows out at the Safety Village and damaged a few doors.

“It’s a never ending battle. It’s very discouraging after a while,” Sorrell said.