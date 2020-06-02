Better Dayton Coalition planning more demonstrations, saying they don’t want to lose momentum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More demonstrations are being planned for this weekend in Dayton.

The organizers are the Better Dayton Coalition, the group behind Saturday’s peaceful protest at the federal building.

Both city leaders and protesters said the Saturday afternoon rally went very successfully. Organizers said it was a diverse crowd and everyone was engaged.

The exact format of the upcoming event is not yet set in stone, but Donald Domineck with the Better Dayton Coalition said they don’t want to lose their momentum and there is still much work to be done.

“We want to get politicians and community members engaged in some possible legislation that will change some laws,” said Domineck. “Some de-escalation bills first here locally then maybe on a state level.”

Domineck said they’re in the process of planning another event for this Saturday.

He said it could be more of a town hall/rally where they will discuss how to address systemic racism and the best way to protest racial injustice.

“There’s a lot of confusion on social media and in society about ‘should we be looting and burning and things of that nature,’ but what’s an appropriate response when something like this happens?,” said Domineck.

Finally, he said they want to discuss the best path forward. He said they were so encouraged by the diverse crowd this past weekend, and it will take those community members from all walks of life to initiate real change.

“We appreciate you and appreciate your passion, but we have to go forward and get some concrete things in place to actually change laws,” said cause at the end of the day it’s going to be about who we put in office and what their policies are. Let’s do this as a rainbow coalition.”

2 NEWS reached out to Dayton Police about any possible further protests. They replied in a statement, “We will evaluate on an ongoing basis what staffing and response is needed.”