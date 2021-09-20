Bethel Township: Police name victim in fatal crash

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –The Sherriff’s Office has named 47-year old Rhonda L Friend as the victim of a fatal crash on Friday.

On Friday, September 17, police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S Route 40 near Solar Drive at 5:48 p.m., the office said.

Dave Duchak, Miami County Sherriff, said the preliminary investigation showed Friend was coming from Solar drive when she failed to yield to a vehicle travelling westbound on U.S Route 40. Friend was prnounced dead on the scene. The other driver was not harmed in the collision.

The Sherriff said a crash construction team will continue to investigate.

