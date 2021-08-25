Bethel Township gathered for vigil to honor Jackie Coles

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– The Bethel Township community gathered Wednesday to honor the life of Jackie Coles, who was found dead inside her home Tuesday. Her husband, Noel Coles has been identified as a person of interest by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“I heard the phone hit the ground, then heard her scream,” said Jackie’s Friend Kevin Stacy.

Stacy was on the phone with her, moments before she was murdered. He says she was excited to have a day off, focus on her kids and relax from work. Then in the middle of the conversation, he says he heard her scream and the phone went dead.

“She cared about every person she ever met and she gave herself constantly, and never put herself before anyone ever in her life,” said Stacy.

More than 100 family, friends and neighbors gathered to honor the life of Jackie Coles Wednesday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified Jackie’s husband, Noel Coles as a person of interest in her death. He will appear in court Thursday for violating three counts in Jackie’s protection order against him. Jackie’s only sibling, her sister Belinda Morris, says she has a message for Noel.

“You will neer get to hold that grandbaby ever again, ever,” said Morris. “I want him to know those grandchildren will grow up without a grandfather because of your actions, your selfish actions because that’s what you think love is.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at this time Noel has not been charged or named as a suspect in the death of Jackie Coles.

