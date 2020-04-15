Bethel seniors don their cap & gown in video to teachers

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The class of 2020 at Bethel Local Schools put together a video to show appreciation for teachers as the end of their school year remains uncertain due to the pandemic.

“Since the day we left in March, all of our past and current teachers have been so faithful to making our senior year still feel special. From videos to private messages, you never fail to stop encouraging us. We are so grateful for you, so we wanted to show you the best way we could. Thank you again, for everything that you do,” the students said in a Facebook post shared on the district’s page.

“Thanks for still making this feel like one big family even though we’re not all together right now,” said one senior.

The students shared their gratitude while decked out in their cap and gown. Some even took a moment to show off their college acceptance letters.

When asked about the reopening of schools in a recent news conference, Governor DeWine stated he wanted to bring students back but it was all pending the spread of the virus in the state.

Schools will be closed until at least May 1.