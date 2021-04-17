Bethel Schools employee under investigation for alleged misconduct

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee at Bethel Local Schools is under investigation.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told our partners at Miami Valley Today that an employee is under investigation after allegations of misconduct were made by Dads Against Predators (DAP).

The complaint alleges the employee contacted who he thought was an underage girl and planned to meet with the girl for sex before the group confronted him.

According to DAP’S website, it is an organization “seeking to expose predators who are preying on children using the internet.”

The school has placed the employee on administrative leave and his computer has been seized by the sheriff’s office.

The complaint remains under investigation.