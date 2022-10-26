Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — What makes the Miami Valley the best of the best? YOU decide!

Voting for the Best of Dayton event is open from now until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The event, set to be held on Nov. 2 at the Top of the Market Banquet Center, will be emceed by Living Dayton Hosts Emily Gibbs and Liza Mahachek.

The day is a celebration and competition between the top establishments within the Greater Dayton area, featuring booths by finalists in categories from food to retail to service organizations.

Event participants can sample and vote on who will win each category. All in-person votes at the Best of Dayton event will be counted as double votes.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online here.