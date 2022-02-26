MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Miami Valley Counties made the top 10 locations to retire in Ohio, according to Stacker.

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Ohio using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Ohio.

1 / 25Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Warren County

– Population: 229,132

– Median home value: $222,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,061 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $87,125

– Top places to live: Mason (A+), Landen (A+), Five Points (A+)

2 / 25John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Richland County

– Population: 121,100

– Median home value: $110,600 (67% own)

– Median rent: $682 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $49,547

– Top places to live: Lexington (A-), Ontario (B+), Shelby (B)

3 / 25Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Van Wert County

– Population: 28,261

– Median home value: $104,900 (77% own)

– Median rent: $712 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $54,254

– Top places to live: Van Wert (B), Wren (A-), Ridge Township (B+)

4 / 25User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Sandusky County

– Population: 59,029

– Median home value: $115,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $701 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $54,089

– Top places to live: Fremont (B), Ballville (B), Clyde (B)

5 / 25Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Darke County

– Population: 51,513

– Median home value: $123,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $673 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $55,620

– Top places to live: Versailles (A-), Greenville (B-), Union City (C+)

6 / 25Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lake County

– Population: 229,954

– Median home value: $156,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $897 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $64,466

– Top places to live: Kirtland (A), Mentor (A), Willoughby (A-)

7 / 25Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Delaware County

– Population: 201,135

– Median home value: $308,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,069 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $106,908

– Top places to live: Powell (A+), Sunbury (A-), Delaware (A-)

8 / 25Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#18. Clark County

– Population: 134,726

– Median home value: $115,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $749 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $50,873

– Top places to live: Enon (B), Holiday Valley (B-), New Carlisle (B-)

9 / 25Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Stark County

– Population: 372,404

– Median home value: $134,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $741 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $53,860

– Top places to live: North Canton (A), Uniontown (A-), Greentown (A-)

10 / 25Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Trumbull County

– Population: 200,367

– Median home value: $102,600 (71% own)

– Median rent: $677 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $47,280

– Top places to live: Cortland (B+), Hubbard (B+), Howland Center (B+)

11 / 25Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

– Population: 13,942

– Median home value: $110,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $593 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $45,289

– Top places to live: Jackson Township (B), Sardis (B-), Malaga Township (C+)

12 / 25Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Geauga County

– Population: 93,843

– Median home value: $240,900 (86% own)

– Median rent: $818 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $82,303

– Top places to live: Bainbridge (A+), South Russell (A+), Chesterland (A-)

13 / 25Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#13. Summit County

– Population: 541,334

– Median home value: $146,800 (66% own)

– Median rent: $823 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $57,181

– Top places to live: Hudson (A+), Fairlawn (A+), Boston Heights (A+)

14 / 25Canva

#12. Hamilton County

– Population: 813,589

– Median home value: $155,400 (58% own)

– Median rent: $810 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $57,212

– Top places to live: Madeira (A+), Montgomery (A+), Blue Ash (A+)

15 / 25Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Guernsey County

– Population: 39,111

– Median home value: $114,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $669 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $45,917

– Top places to live: Cambridge (C+), Byesville (C+), Westland Township (B)

16 / 25Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Montgomery County

– Population: 531,670

– Median home value: $119,800 (61% own)

– Median rent: $793 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $51,542

– Top places to live: Oakwood (A+), Centerville (A+), Kettering (A)

17 / 25User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crawford County

– Population: 41,821

– Median home value: $88,400 (70% own)

– Median rent: $640 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $44,971

– Top places to live: Crestline (B-), Galion (B-), Bucyrus (B-)

18 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tuscarawas County

– Population: 92,335

– Median home value: $132,100 (71% own)

– Median rent: $772 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $53,243

– Top places to live: Dover (A-), Bolivar (B+), New Philadelphia (B)

19 / 25Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mahoning County

– Population: 229,961

– Median home value: $105,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $682 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $46,042

– Top places to live: Canfield (A+), Boardman (A), Poland (A)

20 / 25Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Miami County

– Population: 105,371

– Median home value: $151,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $767 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $61,041

– Top places to live: Tipp City (A), Troy (A-), Covington (B)

21 / 25Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Greene County

– Population: 166,502

– Median home value: $173,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $910 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $68,720

– Top places to live: Yellow Springs (A+), Beavercreek (A+), Bellbrook (A+)

22 / 25Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

– Population: 60,426

– Median home value: $132,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $668 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $50,021

– Top places to live: Marietta (B+), Belpre (B), Devola (B)

23 / 25Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Erie County

– Population: 74,780

– Median home value: $139,900 (69% own)

– Median rent: $756 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $54,226

– Top places to live: Milan (A-), Huron (A-), Sandusky (B)

24 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Noble County

– Population: 14,416

– Median home value: $100,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $653 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $46,897

– Top places to live: Caldwell (C), Wayne Township (B), Olive Township (B-)

25 / 25LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ottawa County

– Population: 40,632

– Median home value: $152,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $724 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $59,099

– Top places to live: Port Clinton (B+), Oak Harbor (B+), Curtice (B+)