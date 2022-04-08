DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Comedy is heading back to Day Air Ballpark this summer.

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will be heading to Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on June 18.

The performance in Dayton will feature an all-star lineup of world-class comics including Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, and Taylor Tomlinson.

“With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas,” said Kreischer.

“I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer.”

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand-new stand up special “Hey Big Boy”, as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Lineup is subject to change. Rain or shine. Additional special guests to be announced. The comedy festival kicks off at 7 p.m. on June 18. Tickets can be purchased here.