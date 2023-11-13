WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Washington Township will soon have a new fire chief.

Nick Bergman will assume the role with the Washington Twp. Fire Department in January 2024 when current Fire Chief Scott Kujawa is set to retire.

The new chief has been a member of the department for 15 years, serving the last four years as deputy chief and operating as project manager for Fire Station 51 construction.

Among many other accomplishments, Bergman has been a peer accessor for the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), visiting different sites and evaluating documentation for departments across the U.S.

“Nick is a strong leader, and we are excited to have him as Washington Township’s next Fire Chief,” said Mike Thonnerieux, township administrator. “He brings with him years of experience and a strong commitment of continuing to provide excellent service to the Washington Township community.”

Bergman will be the eighth fire chief for the township since the department was created in 1946.