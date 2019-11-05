Bengals welcome first female athletic training intern

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Kelsey Howell, senior at Cedarville University, is making history for the Cincinnati Bengals organization as the first female intern the team has had. Howell is interning as the athletic trainer for the 2019-2020 season.

Paul Sparling, head athletic trainer for the organization expresses his view on females working in professional sports:

“Women now represent the majority of entry-level athletic training students. They have earned the right to take advantage of every opportunity that men have had over the years. Ultimately, it comes down to if they have the personal skills and physical endurance to do the job in a setting that is virtually 100% male.”

Landing this position isn’t an easy task regardless of gender.

Sparling receives hundreds of applications each year and the team only brings a total of 4 season-long athletic trainers.

“It had nothing to do with a sense that females can’t handle it,” said Sparling. “The question was if we had the ability to utilize their skills and give them the opportunity to truly be an integral part of the medical team, considering the physical layout we have in our facilities. I felt we owed to whomever we considered to be sure that we could make whatever accommodations we determined to be necessary, to be sure it would be a positive experience for all. Kelsey has reaffirmed that we made the right decision and even made me ask myself why we waited for so​ long to hire a female intern.”

“Without question, Kelsey has proven that she has all the tools and skills necessary to be successful in this setting. The right candidate is the right candidate, regardless of their gender.”

Howell talked about how she enjoys helping players who are injured and make sure they are doing the exercises correctly.

“They don’t just make me do work; they take the time to teach me. And when I do mess up, they help me learn what I did wrong and what I can do better next time,” she said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.