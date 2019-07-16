Bengals tour Welcome Stadium ahead of practice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Cincinnati Bengals organization were at Dayton Welcome Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the team’s upcoming practice at the stadium.

The team was at the stadium conducting a site survey before the team opens up its training camp on July 27, holding its first public practice in Dayton.

Practices will continue throughout the preseason at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The July 27 practice at Welcome Stadium will begin at 2:30 pm with gates opening to fans at 1:30 pm. The practice is expected to last an hour.

This will be the first training camp under new Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who replaced Marvin Lewis after a 7-9 season in 2018.

