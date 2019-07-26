Bengals set to take the field at Welcome Stadium

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals will hold their first training camp leading up to the NFL season, right here in Dayton.

The gates at Welcome Stadium open at 1:30pm while parking, which will cost $5 opens at 12:30pm.

“Our student athletes can benefit from that money with new uniforms, new equipment. Those kind of things,” said Shawna Welch, DPS Athletic Director.

Entry to Welcome Stadium is free. The last time the Bengals were at Welcome Stadium there were roughly 18 thousands fans in attendance. The stadium capacity hovers around 11,000 so getting there early might be your best bet.

To maximize space while staying safe, people will not be able to stand in certain areas.

The Bengals will take the field around 2:30pm with a half-hour autograph session starting around 3:30pm.

No strollers or outside food will be allowed. The NFL only allows small purses and clear bags (12 in x 6 x 12 in) at their events. However, you can bring your own water.



“It’s always hotter in this stadium. Any stadium you go to. Bring water and make sure you keep hydrated,” said Welch.

Bengals gear and food will be available for purchase.

Tailgating, alcohol and coolers will not be allowed.

