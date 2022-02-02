PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Family owned and operated, Atlantis Sportswear in Piqua is working overtime.

In the screen-printing business since 1985, workers have been busy since Sunday’s AFC Championship, and not just with orange and black.

“We’re printing both the Bengals and the Rams,” said Kyle Reardon, vice president of operations.

Atlantis Sportswear is ready for the match-up, printing both teams’ shirts as they prepare to go to the Super Bowl. While the Rams will have home advantage for the big game, the Bengals have the upper hand in the t-shirt game.

“We have a lot more Bengals than Rams,” said Reardon with a laugh. “It’s about 75-25 Bengals-Rams.”

Typically, on a day-to-day basis, Atlantis Sportswear prints between 12,000 and 15,000 shirts; but production has ramped up. Since Monday, they’ve printed between 20,000 to 25,000 shirts a day. They say their Bengals AFC locker room shirt will likely be their number-one seller.

A total of 55 employees, 30 of them are on the floor making the printing process happen.

“Typically, you’re going to get your screens ready. Each color on the shirt has a different screen,” said Reardon.

Shirts ship out to all over the country to stores like Dick’s, Rally House, Meijer, local retailers, and fanatics.com.

Even though Reardon is a Browns fan, and printing Bengals shirts hurts a little: “I think everybody is really excited to do this because it’s a little bit different than day-to-day business, pretty fun really.”

Atlantis’ next big day is the Super Bowl when they print the winning team on the shirt.