DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Moments after the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC Championship Sunday, Miami Valley tattoo shops started booking appointments for fans wanting to commemorate the historic win.

Xenia resident Jason Newsted said it was a no-brainer getting another tiger tattoo to honor the AFC Championship win.

“The Bengals have always been just the harvester of sorrow for a very very long time so I was just so happy,” said fan Jason Newsted. “My cousin texted me asking if I wanted a tattoo after they won and I immediately said yes, this is the first time they’ve won in over 30 years.”

Centerville’s Aisle 9 Tattoo prepared ahead of time just in case the Bengals made history.

“I actually had a couple funny Bengals things drawn up like this if they happened to win because I had a couple of people say they’d come and get one,” said tattoo artist Dustie Pitstick. “We’ll see what happens, I already have some people lined up if they win the Super Bowl so we’ll see.”

Modified Skin Tattoos in Moraine said their appointments have started to fill up for Bengals tattoos. Another fan said he’s already planning the Bengals’ Super Bowl design.

“It’s been a hard road, I’ve almost given up on them many times including fairly recently but they finally got the right move,” said fan Drew Garrison. “I got the helmet to commemorate this season and then I’ll come back and add the Lombardi trophy after we win it.”

Newsted said being a Bengals fan has been challenging in the past, but now he hopes these next two weeks will fly by.

“Until the Super Bowl, nothing else matters,” said Newsted.