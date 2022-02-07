DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Bengals superfan with ALS is getting to go to Super Bowl 56.

In 2019, Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS and when things started looking good for the Cincinnati Bengals, his daughter Sarah began GoFundMe pages to get her dad to the games.

Their goal was to raise $30,000 dollars and Sarah told 2 NEWS they ended up raising over $32,000 in funds and can now purchase tickets. That also includes money for flights and a hotel room.

The father-daughter duo previously raised enough money to go to the games in Nashville and Kansas City.