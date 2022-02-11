DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals have grown in popularity after making it to the Super Bowl, but Bengals cats have always been popular among cat lovers.

“They are a very, very popular breed,” said Jeni Myers, owner of Tinyleopards bengals Cattery in the Miami Valley. “That’s what attracts a lot of people to them, is that they look so exotic.”

Myers has been breeding Bengals cats for about five years. “My husband who is severely allergic to cats, bad asthma — absolutely no reaction whatsoever to them,” she said.

She said there are a lot of misconceptions about Bengals cats.

“They’re not striped. They are spotted. They actually come in a marble as well,” describes Myers. “You can have some that have more orange tones, but they’re considered brown spotted.”

Bengals cats are domestic and come in a variety of colors. Myers said they are smart, fast and very active cats.

“Most of them play fetch. You can teach them to walk on a harness. They love to go for walks. They love to be outside,” said Myers. “Their personalities – they’re very energetic. They’re very inquisitive, very curious.”

Myers said in addition to misconceptions about the breed, there are also misconceptions about breeders.

“There’s a lot of negative association with breeders. People just think they’re out to make money, that they’re raising their kittens in cages, they’re not socialized, they’re not healthy, they’re not happy,” Myers said. “That’s another thing that people think negatively about breeders – that they’re contributing to the pet population. I’m not contributing to the pet population.”

Myers said all of her cats are spayed and neutered.

“I microchip them too. I have all of their age appropriate vaccinations. They’re de-wormed” Myers said

She also does genetic testing on all of her cats and gives the new owners medical insurance for a month.

“I have noticed a little bit with the Bengals going to the Super Bowl that I have had a lot more people calling and emailing and messaging me on Facebook,” said Myers about the interest and inquiries. “I have a wait list already for my upcoming litters.”

Myers and her house of Bengals will be cheering on Cincinnati in the Super Bowl.

