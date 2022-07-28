DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Firefighters Local 136 is hosting a benefit to help cover costs for a fellow firefighter’s son’s cancer battle.

According to the Facebook event page, Thomas Ritchie is a firefighter for the City of Dayton, and his son, Wyatt, is currently battling cancer.

“He initially was first diagnosed with it at two and a half years old, had gone into remission and now being four years old it has come back worse than it was before,” Dennis Bristow, Executive Board Member of Dayton Firefighters.

Wyatt was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in 2020. After five months of chemo treatments, Wyatt was in remission and in maintenance therapy. With just eight months of maintenance therapy left, doctors found that Wyatt had isolated cerebrospinal fluid relapse of B-cell ALL.

Dayton Firefighters said that Wyatt is back to chemo and waiting for a bone marrow transplant. Once he receives a transplant, he will be admitted to a hospital in Columbus.

“The family will have to be spending a great deal of time up in Columbus for treatment eventually, and we’re trying to raise enough money to try to cover the cost for lodging, travel back and forth, things like that,” said Bristow.

The event will be held at The Dublin Pub in Dayton from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. There will be a raffle with the proceeds going towards Wyatt’s fight.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Wyatt. Click here to donate.

“In the fire service, we’re always talking about the brotherhood — brotherhood and sisterhood. And we take it very seriously when it comes to taking care of one of our own, just as seriously as when it’s taking care of the public,” said Bristow.