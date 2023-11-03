DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Nov. 17, a benefit will be held to raise funds for Officer Cody Cecil, who was injured in the line of duty.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, a benefit will take place at the Irish Club of Dayton for Clayton Police Officer Cody Cecil.

The event will feature live music, raffle items, a 50/50 drawing and food with proceeds aiding in the recovery of Cecil.

On Oct. 26, Cecil along with other law enforcement were out serving a warrant. Upon arrival at a home in the 300 block of Hacker Road, the suspect reportedly began shooting from a second-story window, hitting Cecil in the arm.

Cecil was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for surgery and spent six days in recovery. He was released from the hospital on Oct. 31.

For information about the benefit, contact Ashlee Cecil at 937-838-1733. Donations are also being accepted via Venmo.