DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers are on the rise, trying to steal from SNAP, EBT and cash assistance clients, Montgomery County said.

Friday morning, Montgomery County posted an alert warning residents that scammers are on the rise. According to the alert, the suspects are installing skimming devices on card readers at grocery stores convenience stores gas pumps and ATMs. These devices allow scammers to steal both card and PIN information.

These skimmers can sometimes be spotted with a variety of warning signs. If a card reader seems to have added equipment, phony keypads, tape or glue residue, loose readers, extra wires or protruding parts, the county says not to use it.

You can also protect yourself by placing a lock on your card when it is not in use. This can be turned on and off through the ConnectEBT App.

