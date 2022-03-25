UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northmont community is rallying around a man hurt in a motorcycle accident.

“There’s a group of us that like to ride together, and we’ve become like family, and he’s, he’s a brother,” said Robin Jankowski who’s led the charge in organizing a benefit for DL West. “Everybody loves him.”

On March 1 after 4 p.m. DL was hurt in a motorcycle accident near Park Avenue and North Jay Street in West Milton.

“He just had brand new tires put on and they have like a coating, a release agent that lets them come out of the mold when they’re made and can be slick and everybody is usually warned about it,” said Dale Buckner, DL’s best friend who was riding with him. “We went 40 yards to the stop sign from his house and turned left and the back tire just come out from under him. It kind of slung-shot him over the other side of the bike.”

DL was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and neck.

“What he has is a brain injury. So his brain actually swelled. They had to drill to put holes in his head and relieve the pressure. It was pretty serious. So it’s going to take him some time to get over that. It’s not going to be overnight. So he has a long road to recovery,” said Mandy Myers, one of DL’s childhood friends.

For Dale Buckner’s son, Jaxon Buckner, DL is like an uncle to him.

“I love him, more than anything,” said 8-year-old Jaxon.

Because of DL’s bills and mounting medical expenses, the community has rallied around him, planning a benefit to help raise money.

“We actually do come together. Bikers really are close. They take care of each other,” said Dale Buckner’s wife, Autum Buckner.

The benefit and barbecue dinner will be held Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Brown and Small VFW Post on North Main Street in Union.

Tickets are $10, and 100% of proceeds will go to DL and his family.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for DL.