Belmont neighborhood residents, businesses still impacted by water main break Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said water service has been restored to most Dayton residents but Tuesday evening, crews were still working on restoring it in the Belmont and Patterson Park neighborhoods.

City officials said in a zoom call, one pipe broke and likely caused the break of another nearby pipe, but they did not know yet the amount of water that was lost. This caused 27,000 customers in downtown and several other neighborhoods to lose water.

City Manager, Shelley Dickstein, said water crews were able to isolate the affected area and begin restoring service to customers around 9 p.m. Monday night.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday Dickstein said roughly 17,000 customers in the low system had service repaired.

She said crews noticed a problem in the high pressure system impacting the remaining 10,000 customers. That included the Belmont neighborhood where residents said they spent the majority of the past 24 hours with little to no water service.

As crews continue the water main repair on Keowee Street, representatives from both Grandview Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital said they’re using bottled water but are continuing normal operations.

The other areas where water service was impacted still remain under a boil advisory.

In the Belmont neighborhood, Paul Brown said he wasn’t aware of the water main break but did notice his water service was disrupted.

“This morning I got up to brush my teeth and go to the bathroom and it was just a trickle and I don’t know if it’s going to be back on anytime soon,” said Brown. “It’s kind of a yellowish-brownish color but we’ve got bottled waters so we’re not really thirsty, it’s just more of an inconvenience than anything.”

Another Belmont neighborhood resident, Mark Bogard told 2 NEWS Tuesday morning he had been without any water since about 3 p.m. Monday.

“I realize these things happen, we’ve had several in Dayton the last few years and I’m patient but I’m not getting the correct information, they said it was going to be on last night and it’s not,” said Bogard.

It wasn’t just residents, businesses in the Belmont neighborhood were also impacted and said they had to get resourceful to open Tuesday.

Kevin Rotramel at Truth and Triumph Tattoo Shop said after they lost all water service Monday, they were able to make it through the rest of the day but he had to change the course of action Tuesday.

“I picked up ten gallons of water so we can even flush the toilet,” said Rotramel. “Right now it’s trickling in a little bit so toilet tanks are slowly filling but we’re going to keep working.”

Joe Granito, the owner at Slyder’s Tavern just under a half mile down Watervliet Avenue said they’re seeing the same issue. They had low pressure Tuesday but they also got resourceful to serve customers.

“We went out and bought bottled water, got canned soda because we can’t use that (fountain),” said Granito. “Shut down the ice machine, I’ve ordered ice for today to come in. Just doing what you’ve got to do to keep the doors open and the people working.”

Dickstein said the Department of Water is still evaluating the cause of the break as repairs continue.

Rotramel and Granito said they’re still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic so these days they’re learning to roll with the punches, and it was important to them to find a way to open Tuesday.

“I already had to take two months off work, I’ve got a family to support, you kind of just have to make it work,” said Rotramel. “If something gets in your way, it’s well, ‘okay, so let’s bring in some water.”

“To keep the employees going, all of that, it’s been a tough time for them too,” said Granito. “You know not only the employees too but the customers.”

Dickstein said any customers who were still experiencing issues Tuesday night to call the Water Department’s Service line at 937-333-3550.