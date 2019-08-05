Bellbrook to hold community support event

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook will be hosting a “community support” event, bringing the community together after the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning.
Bellbrook was rocked Sunday morning when a house in the city was searched for evidence following the shooting. The house was the home of suspect Connor Betts.
Gathering at the event will be Bellbrook Chief of Police Doug Doherty, City Manager Melissa Dodd, and other officials representing the Bellbrook community.
The event will take place from 7 pm to 8 pm in Bellbrock Park in downtown Bellbrook, according to the city.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.