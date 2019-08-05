Bellbrook to hold community support event

The home of Connor Betts is seen in Bellbrook, Ohio, U.S., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Betts, 24, was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle in the streets of Dayton’s historic Oregon District about 1 a.m. in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours. Police haven’t released further information about Betts or publicly discussed a motive.(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, Pool)

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook will be hosting a “community support” event, bringing the community together after the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning.

Bellbrook was rocked Sunday morning when a house in the city was searched for evidence following the shooting. The house was the home of suspect Connor Betts.

Gathering at the event will be Bellbrook Chief of Police Doug Doherty, City Manager Melissa Dodd, and other officials representing the Bellbrook community.

The event will take place from 7 pm to 8 pm in Bellbrock Park in downtown Bellbrook, according to the city.

