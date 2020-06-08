Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools to hold special meeting June 8

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district chose to put a levy back on the ballot after a 7.5-mill replacement levy failed in May.

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook-Sugar Creek Schools has called a special meeting for its Board of Education Monday, June 8, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the district, the meeting is for the discussion of a school district tax levy, district finances and its All-Day, Ever-Day Kindergarten.

The meeting will be viewable by community members via livestream and the link for that will be available on the district website no later than 15 minutes before the meeting.

