Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools to go ‘cashless’ at this year’s athletic events

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools has announced that the district it is going ‘cashless’ this fall, selling tickets for athletic events solely through credit card purchases.

The district said tickets can be purchased online or at the gate but cash can not be used to buy tickets.

The district said the price of tickets and passes are set to increase this school year for the first time in over 15 years.

Those who cannot view home games in-person are encouraged to steam the games virtually through the NFHS Network, a subscription-based network that broadcasts thousands of high school games each year. Fifty percent of the subscription fees for those games will benefit the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek district.

