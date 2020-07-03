Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools take first step in placing levy on November ballot

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education is taking steps toward putting a 5.7-mil continuing operating levy on the November 3, 2020, ballot.

Officials say the operating levy will provide a “critical lifeline” to the district to help fund the district’s day-to-day operations including staffing, utilities, transportation, and supplies.

“The financial situation of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools continues to be an extremely critical issue facing our school district. Without additional funding, we simply cannot continue to make reductions without seriously impacting the quality of our students’ educational experience and unfortunately, that is where we are right now,” Superintendent Douglas Cozad said in a statement on Thursday.

Since 2018 and following the failure of the May 2019/March 2020 ballot issues, the Board of Education has implemented four phases of reductions that total over $4.8 million. They have also gone implemented a 10 percent reduction in staff and the elimination of 85 supplementals such as coaching and advisor positions.

The Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting virtually on July 9 at 7 p.m. You can watch a stream of the meeting by clicking here.