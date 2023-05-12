DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Board of Education members for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools held a school board meeting Thursday to discuss multiple issues, including an update to an anti-discrimination policy decision.

During the meeting, the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board changed the wording within board policy number 5517.01 and 5517. The change impacts the second sentence of the policy, which now includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

The district now says in the policy, “”Harassment, intimidation, or bullying toward a student for any reason, including their sexual orientation, gender identity, or membership in any other population or group, whether by other students, staff or third parties is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.””

Audra Dorn is the board’s vice president and met with the teachers union and members of the Gay-Straight Alliance organization. Dorn says she was proud of the work that was able to become accomplished by those speaking up.

“I was very proud of the work we were able to do,” Dorn said. “I want to commend not just those students, but a lot of the students who came and spoke very passionately and respectfully.”

Nothing else within the policy was changed, according to the district.

On Thursday, April 27, the board met to discuss a policy change from a 2006 policy, which would have excluded students dealing with harassment, intimidation or bullying from the anti-discrimination policy, based on their sexual identity or orientation.

