Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools hoping to return all students to in-person schooling by September

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School district announced Monday that phased reopening is part of their back-to-school plans.

On August 17, students with last names that start with ‘A’ through ‘K’ will return to the classroom first. On August 18 students with last names that start with ‘L’ through ‘Z’ will start school. These groups will alternate days and occasionally both learn from home until September 8.

School officials are hoping this will give students and staff an opportunity to adjust to the changing guidelines.

“Our goal is to bring 100 percent of [students] back on the day after Labor Day. We will then have those procedures in place and see how those things have worked in real time over the first 3 weeks of school,” explained Dr. Doug Cozad, superintendent of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schoools.

Some of the procedures include social distancing, increased sanitation of hands and surfaces and required face coverings. Dr. Cozad emphasizes that face coverings can mean a mask or a shield.

“We’re going to really encourage parents to work [student’s] way up to that before the school year starts. Practice those things with your kids, wearing a face mask or face shield for half an hour, then an hour, then an hour and a half, then two hours,” he explained.

He says he still recognizes this could be inconvenient and uncomfortable for some students, so he plans to implement ‘face covering breaks’ throughout the day.

“If we’re able to socially distance, maybe go outside and space apart [they’ll] be able to take those face coverings off,” he said.

The school district is also offering a 100 percent online option for students. Parents or students must make their decision within the next week to allow for proper planning. Students will only be allowed to switch once at the end of the semester.

“It’s going to be an adjustment period, we know that, but our goal is to not only return to school safely but to stay and remain in school safely,” said Dr. Cozad.

