Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools announces plans for funds if May levy passes

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools announced its plans for the funds it would get if the Emergency Operating Levy passes May 4.

The levy would yield $3.22 million and would help fund the districts day-to-day operations, such as staffing, utilities, transportation and supplies.

The district said it would be able to reinstate the K-5 STEM program, add 31 supplemental positions for things like clubs, activities and athletics, as well as add two librarian positions within the district. Because of past reductions, the district’s libraries are not open every day and they claim that student checkout rates have been impacted by this.

If the May levy does not pass, the district will reduce up to three K-12 staffing positions and

will continue to look for other cost-saving measures.