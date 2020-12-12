Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education appoint newest member

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district chose to put a levy back on the ballot after a 7.5-mill replacement levy failed in May.

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education has appointed Audra Dorn as their newest member.

According to the board, she will fill the vacancy of long time member Mary Frantz who died in November. Dorn is a former officer in the U.S. Air Force and is currently a senior procurement specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Audra Dorn possesses the traits, experience, and skills that will help us continue to be
successful to benefit our school district,” said David Carpenter, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
Schools’ board president.

