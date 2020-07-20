Bellbrook-Sugarcreek announces plans to reopen for 2020-21 school year

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools has announced its “Fall 2020 Reset and Restart Plan” in collaboration with Greene County Public Health, which has students returning in a phased-in schedule as its default plan.

The schedule provided indicates 50 percent of students in grades 1-12 will return on Aug. 17 and the other 50 percent return on Aug. 18.

Student attendance at school will be staggered with a goal of 100 percent of the districts students returning on a daily basis starting on Sept. 8.

The first option is for students to return to in-person classes per the phased-in schedule. This is currently the districts default option.

The second option is for students to choose an online learning model for at least one semester at a time. Once a student is locked into online classes, they cannot change for that semester. The district said this is so they can properly staff and provide the necessary software and hardware.

The district said that students must be signed up for the second option no later than July 26.

Click here to sign students up for option two.