Bellbrook submits video for HGTV contest

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook submitted a video to a HGTV contest to win a “Hometown Takeover,” the city announced.

Bellbrook and the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Chamber of Commerce, submitted the video submission for a chance to be featured on the HGTV show that is searching for a town of less than 40,000 to renovate its downtown. The idea to submit the video was brought up at a city meeting and was well received, the city said.

Cory Weaver produced the video at no charge. It included a mix of community members and leaders along with a lot of shots of city landscapes and buildings. Bellbrook underwent formal revitalization efforts in 2018.

