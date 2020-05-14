Bellbrook students gather for class picture as pandemic halts senior traditions

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook students gathered for a class picture in the midst of the pandemic on Wednesday.

That picture happened at Sackett-Wright Park to allow more space for safe social distancing.

The event was set up by the mothers of some Bellbrook seniors, who say this year’s class didn’t get to experience many of the activities typically held for graduating seniors. They wanted to ensure the class of 2020 got the sendoff they deserved.

“We have the Dairy Shed in our town. It’s a favorite place to go once school is out, to get ice cream. They are giving seniors ice cream for three days,” said Molly McConnell. “Parents got together, put some things together, and this is a traditional picture that they always have that we weren’t able to get because school’s not in, so we put them here in the park.”

They also plan on holding an outdoor graduation ceremony this weekend.