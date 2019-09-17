Bellbrook Police looking for person of interest in bike shop breaking and entering

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook Police are looking for a person of interest in a breaking and entering a bike shop in Downtown Bellbrook.

The department released a photo of the man, who is described as 5’10” wearing a gray shirt with black longer-length shorts, and possibly Birkenstock-style sandals. Police say the man is either bald or head clean-shaven.

He was driving a late-model Buick Rendezvous SUV with no front license plate, ivory white or very light gray in color with significant passenger-side front-end damage. The Buick emblem is also missing from the front grille.

Anyone with information on the subject or vehicle are asked to call Det. Vetter at 937-848-3252.

