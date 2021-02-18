Bellbrook man builds Darth Vader sculpture out of snow following winter storms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. One Bellbrook man took that phrase to a new level, and when life gave him snow, he made a Darth Vader sculpture.



Jeff Hannah, an industrial designer by trade, said growing up in the South, he rarely had a chance to experience the wonder of snow, so when massive amounts of it fell early in the week, he was ready to take advantage.

“I started doing sculptures on the beach when my kids were young,” said Hannah. “And then, since I moved to Dayton a few years ago, I started experimenting with snow. So it’s been fun.”

After winter storms swept the country, he said it wasn’t easy, but he wanted to turn the snow into something positive and create a figure everyone could recognize.

“It probably took me six or eight hours total [and I] might be conservative on that. But as long as I [could] stay dry, I was okay. I was bundled up really well.”

Darth Vader is just one of many sculptures Hannah’s created with the snow. He’s also used his skills to make geometric shapes and even a piano.

He said for now, he’s thinking about the next design or sculpture he’ll make to bring a smile to his community, but until then he said, “It’s fascinating to do something out of snow which, if you think about it philosophically, a few minutes or hours before that it was just a water droplet in the cloud. And then suddenly it becomes a shape or something that’s meaningful to people. And especially right now during the pandemic, during the dead of winter, it gives something for people to look at and kind of bring a moment of joy to them.”