Bellbrook High School increases guidelines as spring sports reopen

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine issued a new spring sports addendum Monday updating quarantine guidelines for student athletes and others in extracurricular activities.

As of Monday, students who are exposed to COVID-19 in a classroom will not be required to quarantine as long as they are symptom-free.

Bellbrook’s Athletic Director Charlie O’Dell says the new health orders give clarity to schools and families by creating a standard across the board.

“There was confusion over whether a kid can be quarantined from sports and still go to school and now the order lines up the two things,” said O’Dell. “If they’re going to be quarantined from one, they will also be from the other.”

DeWine’s spring sports ordinance gets student athletes back onto the field, a decision that O’Dell believes is a huge step in the right direction. Health leaders say for parents worried about asymptomatic athletes, the concern shouldn’t lie with other students but their families at home.

“But as they are exposed to other kids, the kids are going to be fine,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health. “The problem is them taking potential spread home to grandma, grandpa, mom or dad that may be high risk. With more vaccines going to those folks, especially 40 and up coming up here soon, we’ll cover much of that group and will be a big win and decrease the anxiety over this.”

Golden Eagles on the field won’t be required to wear a mask but others on the sidelines will. O’Dell believes the order will improve a student’s mental health, getting back on the field and into a sense of normalcy.

“We’re taking every precaution that we can, whether it’s spacing the kids out on the sideline or in practice, the way we organize practice is totally different now, the way we let people in the games and where they can sit will be different,” said O’Dell. “Overall, parents should have confidence in an environment that’s as safe as possible.”

O’Dell estimates Bellbrook High School’s stadium can seat 1,100 safely, which will be a huge opportunity for lacrosse and major track meets this spring.

“We just have overwhelming evidence that it’s very safe to play,” said O’Dell. “Is there still a risk of spreading within athletics, no doubt. There’s also a risk of injury in athletics but the benefits of the sport, whether we’re talking about injury or spread of the virus, vastly outnumber the risks.”

The quarantine period for a student athlete who tests positive can end after seven days following a negative test that was collected on day five or later, or after 10 days without testing. The new health orders also address students who are exposed in other settings outside the classroom, they will be required to follow existing CDC quarantine guidance.