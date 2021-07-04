Bellbrook Deputy Mayor Nicholas Edwards dies

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook announced the death of Deputy Mayor Nicholas Edwards.

According to a release from Mayor Michael Schweller, Edwards died on Wednesday, June 30.

“During Nick’s battle with cancer, he was always in contact with the City and continued as a great advocate for Bellbrook,” said Schweller.

Edwards first began working for the city in 1997 with a position on the Planning Board until 2006. He then left to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Property Review Commission for 6 years from 2007 to 2013. He was first elected to City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. Edwards became deputy mayor in January 2020.

“Deputy Mayor Edwards was a great council man and even stronger Deputy Mayor. He knew his role and executed it flawlessly,” said Schweller. “His contributions to the City are numerous. Those of us in the City who worked with him knew his focus as a councilman was to support the citizens of Bellbrook and continue to make it an even better place for our citizens to call home.”

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305). In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to Dayton Food Pantry or Bellbrook Family Resource Center (51 S. East Street, Bellbrook).