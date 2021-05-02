Bellbrook community divided over proposed emergency levy tax vote

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN)– Early Sunday, members who say they’re voting for it held their weekly rally while others say they are voting against it for one specific reason.

“This is sort of the last ditch effort that it’s gotta happen now or we’re going to be cutting back the fundamental offerings from the school,” said Organizer for Citizens for Sugarcreek Schools Josh Pressnell.

For several weeks, Bellbrook parents have been honking their horns and rallying support to pass the emergency levy tax on the ballot in two days.

“Really at this point most people have made up their minds, we’re two days away from voting people are just set and at this point it’s about momentum and about making sure people are getting out to vote,” said Pressnell.

Other community members disagree and say they’re voting against the levy and believe the school district can function without the property tax raise if managed properly.

“It just needs to be spent wisely, we need to be thrifty like a farmer and count the pennies,” said Vote No on Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Levy Organizer John Stafford. “If we count the pennies and dollars, they take care of themselves.”

Residents who are against the tax say it would be detrimental to Bellbrook’s senior community.

“They’ve gotten a reverse mortgage to pay taxes,” said Stafford. “This is how we force our elderly out of their home, their house is paid for, but some have told me their property taxes are more than what their house payment was when they were paying on it, this has to stop.”

An emergency levy tax has been voted against by the Bellbrook community three times in the past two years.