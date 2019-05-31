Bellbrook athletes aiding in recovery efforts

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - The Bellbrook High basketball team and other student athletes left their rivalry on the court and put in work Friday for many houses on Gardenview and Darden Drive by extending a helping hand to Beavercreek residents.

The idea came from their men's basketball coach, Donnie Tate, who said the destruction hit very close to home.

"I grew up on Gardenview, and we knew that this place got hit pretty hard," said Tate. "When I mentioned that I grew up here, you see the turnout, it's been great."

Tate said just weeks prior at their end-of-year basketball banquet, he mentioned how he wanted to get the team more involved in community service, so he said this was a perfect time to do that.

"There's a lot of enthusiastic young men and women, so I am just trying to get them involved in the community stuff," said Tate. "When this happened, it just was an easy decision to make, to get involved to help Beavercreek out."

All day Friday, the teammates collaborated off the court, and picked up debris, which was a major help to these homeowners during a most difficult time.

One player said, while there was no trophy to be won, seeing the impact of giving back was all the reward they needed.

"I was expecting, maybe just half the team," said student athlete, Braeden Gedeon. "But when coach asked who all is going to come, everyone raised their hand and wanted to come and help and do what they can to help everyone out who wasn't as fortunate as us and got hit by the tornado"

