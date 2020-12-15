BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook Fire Department has named Anthony Bizzarro as the city’s third, full-time fire chief.
The department said Bizzarro will replace current Fire Chief Jim Neidhard, who will be retiring on Dec. 31. Neidhard was first hired as the city’s fire chief in January of 2014.
Bizzarro first joined the department as a cadet in 1988 and become a full-time firefighter in 2006. He was later promoted to deputy chief in 2018.
The fire department said Bizzarro will fully transition to the role on January 1, 2021.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Bellbrook announces retirement of current fire chief, names replacement
- Biden to pick ex-rival Pete Buttigieg as transportation chief, AP sources say
- All drivers treated, released after multi-vehicle accident on US Route 36 E.
- Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
- Here’s how to find ‘secret’ discounts for teachers, students, medical and more