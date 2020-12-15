Bellbrook announces retirement of current fire chief, names replacement

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook Fire Department has named Anthony Bizzarro as the city’s third, full-time fire chief.

The department said Bizzarro will replace current Fire Chief Jim Neidhard, who will be retiring on Dec. 31. Neidhard was first hired as the city’s fire chief in January of 2014.

Bizzarro first joined the department as a cadet in 1988 and become a full-time firefighter in 2006. He was later promoted to deputy chief in 2018.

The fire department said Bizzarro will fully transition to the role on January 1, 2021.