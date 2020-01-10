Bellbook-Sugarcreek Schools welcomes 2 new board members

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools welcomed two new members to its Board of Education at the board’s meeting on Thursday night.

Kevin Price was appointed to the board after the resignation of 13-year board veteran Kathy Kingston. Price served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years and is a program manager at the Air Force Research Laboratory. A father of six kids, Price still has one child attending school in the district.

“Kevin Price possesses the traits and business experience that will help us continue to be successful and can represent the perspective of military families in our district. He will be a great asset for us on the board,” stated David Carpenter, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools’ Board President.

Karen Long, a social worker who is assigned as a PLAY Project therapist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, was sworn in after being elected in the Nov. election. She has tow children in the district and will serve on the board for a term through 2023.

Carpenter was also re-elected in the November election.

