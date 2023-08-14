DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? The Dayton RTA is looking for drivers, and offering the chance to get a CDL in as little as four weeks.

According to the release, the Dayton RTA is hosting an interactive hiring event on Thursday, August 17. during the event, applicants will get the chance to drive one of the RTA big buses or non-CDL buses and see what it’s like to be behind the wheel.

While a valid driver’s license is required, applicants are not required to have a CDL to be eligible for the position.

Interviews will run from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on August 17 at the UD Arena. To make sure potential applicants can attend, the RTA is offering a free Uber or Lyft ride to and from UD Arena from anywhere in Montgomery County. To download the Uber voucher, click here, or use the code RTAHIRING for Lyft.

Click here to apply online.