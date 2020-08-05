Behind on bills? Funding available for Montgomery County residents impacted by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is reminding residents that they have launched a new $10 million grant program targeted at helping local homeowners and renters who are struggling to pay their bills due to a COVID-19 related loss of income.

Half of the funding will provide help to those who are behind on water, electric, gas or bulk fuel bills if they’ve fallen behind because of COVID-19.

“Please reach out even if you don’t think you’ll qualify. You might be able to get help for your family and your business during this difficult time,” explained Brianna Wooten, director of communications with the county.

Montgomery County is partnering with The HomeOwnership Center and Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) to get these funds to the community.

“We’re all in our homes we’re trying to social distance and I think people in the Dayton area, we’ve had a really really tough year if we’re thinking about all that has happened in the last year, and now we’re enduring this,” said Keelie Gustin, interim COO and VP with MVCAP.

Those in need of assistance can visit www.mcohiocares.org or the MVCAP website for access to an application and to see if they qualify. The applications are contactless, and the MVCAP remains closed to walk-ins for health and safety reasons.

Wooten also reminds residents to reach out to their service provider to see if help can be offered in the form of payment plans.

DP&L offers four types of payment agreements to help customers with past due balances catch up. For those who qualify for the county’s bill assistance, payment directly to DP&L from the grant program can be established according to Wooten.

The relief is available until November 30 or funding is depleted.

