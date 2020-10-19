Behavioral Health Unit at Grandview to move by Nov. 15

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network has made the decision to close the inpatient Behavioral Health Unit at Grandview Medical Center and to transition it to the Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center by Nov. 15.

The health network said that it is doing this to create amore coordinated approach to behavioral health care. Adding that it would not impact patients at Grandview’s Emergency Department who may require behavioral health care.

“The Emergency Department will continue performing patient behavioral health evaluations, ensuring those patients are connected with the most appropriate level of care,” said a spokesperson for Kettering Health Network.