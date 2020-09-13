Becoming less humid and increasing sunshine this PM after morning showers and storms

A cold front will press through the Miami Valley this morning. This is producing a narrow line of showers and storms. After the front passes, sunshine will return to the area for the afternoon.
TODAY: AM showers and storms, turning less humid with increasing PM sunshine. Highs around 80
TONIGHT: Clear skies and less humid. Low 57
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and cooler. High 76
Dry weather and comfortable temperatures through Wednesday. Thursday we may see some unsettled weather due to Sally.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.