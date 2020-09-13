Becoming less humid and increasing sunshine this PM after morning showers and storms

A cold front will press through the Miami Valley this morning. This is producing a narrow line of showers and storms. After the front passes, sunshine will return to the area for the afternoon.

TODAY: AM showers and storms, turning less humid with increasing PM sunshine. Highs around 80

TONIGHT: Clear skies and less humid. Low 57

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and cooler. High 76

Dry weather and comfortable temperatures through Wednesday. Thursday we may see some unsettled weather due to Sally.