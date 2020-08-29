Becoming breezy and less humid

After some early morning showers and storms due to a cold front, we will see improving weather today with a mix of clouds and sun and turning breezy. Humidity levels will be dropping this afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds, becoming breezy. High 82
TONIGHT: Cooler and less humid. Skies becoming mainly clear. Low 56
SUNDAY: Sunny and less humid. High 78
A slight chance of a shower or storm Monday and Tuesday. Best chances for wet weather this week is on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this week.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.