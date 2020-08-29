Becoming breezy and less humid

After some early morning showers and storms due to a cold front, we will see improving weather today with a mix of clouds and sun and turning breezy. Humidity levels will be dropping this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, becoming breezy. High 82

Humidity levels will decrease by tonight

TONIGHT: Cooler and less humid. Skies becoming mainly clear. Low 56

SUNDAY: Sunny and less humid. High 78

A slight chance of a shower or storm Monday and Tuesday. Best chances for wet weather this week is on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this week.

